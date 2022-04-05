Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to have a 5 day wedding from April 13 to 17th

The most awaited B-Town wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is likely to take place next week. According to a Pinkvilla report, the wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Members close to the Kapoor and Bhatt families have been asked to keep themselves free during this period.

While talking about Alia's outfits during the celebrations, the source further added, "Alia will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration." While the couple's wedding will be a family affair, the couple will throw a reception party for their industry friends at the end of April. Ranbir and Alia will get married at the RK House in Chembur just like Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Ahead of the wedding, Ranbir is said to be planning an elaborate bachelor's party for his friends. Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Roy Kapur will be joining him for a splendid bash. While details of the wedding have been kept under wraps, some names that are said to be included in the secret guest list of Ranbir-Alia's wedding are Karan Johar and other bigwigs of the industry.

