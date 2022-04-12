Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to offer pooja for Rishi Kapoor before wedding festivities?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting married later this week after years of speculation. Now the latest buzz is that the Kapoor family and the Bhatts will host a special pooja in honour of late Rishi Kapoor. The soon-to-be-married couple will reportedly begin their wedding festivities on a solemn note by performing a pooja for Ranbir's late father whose death anniversary will be on April 30. A pandit will perform the prayers at the RK House in Chembur according to a India Today report.

The wedding rituals will commence only after this pooja. "The family will pray for peace for the departed soul and also remember him fondly," a source told the portal. While Alia and Ranbir's wedding is the talk of tinsel town, the exact date of the shaadi is causing greater confusion. Conflicting reports claiming that the Brahmastra stars are getting hitched on either April 14 or April 15 are doing the rounds. Earlier, Alia Bhatt's uncle, Robin Bhatt, clarified to AajTak that the couple will have a mehendi ceremony on April 13, and their wedding is scheduled for April 14. Now, Alia's stepbrother, Rahul Bhatt, revealed to AajTak that the couple has decided to change the date of their wedding. Rahul said that the couple had earlier locked April 14 as their wedding date, but have now decided to push it a bit after the information was leaked in the media.

