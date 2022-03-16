Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film in trouble for non-payment of dues

Luv Ranjan's film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled film has hit controversy. Reportedly, several workers came on the sets and said that they have not been paid the money for their work. This led to arguments and chaos. According to reports in ETimes, workers who had earlier worked on a song of this film shot in October 2021 at Mumbai’s Charkop area in Kandivali, entered the set and said that 350 people from their fraternity had not been paid to the tune of Rs 1 crore, 22 lakh. It is even said that the Police who arrived at the scene took the workers to Aarey Police Station and later the unions rushed to the cops to get them released. A source close to the sets revealed that the shooting of Luv Ranjan’s film continued even after that. Luv Films had earlier even sent a letter to FWICE and other unions in response to the complaint made against them for non-payment. They revealed in their statement that they are not responsible for any non-payments as they had given all the necessary payments in this regard to the hired Production Designer, Dipankar Das Gupta.

Dipankar Das Gupta on the other hand revealed that he had outsourced the project to a company called Hyperlink and the names associated with this company were at fault. Revealing about this entire incident he said, "You see, I had outsourced the project to a company called Hyperlink, from where two men, Jai Shankar and Gautam made an agreement with me. Much later, we came to know that those two had further outsourced it to a certain Prashant Vichare. Dipankar further continued, “Now, I have worked with Jaishankar and Gautam on many projects. They had even met Luv after coming on board. How would I dream that they will go on to outsource it further to someone else (Prashant Vichare)? And mind you, they hadn't kept us in the loop. In fact, later I was told that they had gone over-budget by over Rs 1 crore. Is it possible that anybody would go over-budget by Rs 1 crore and not bring it to the notice of the people who are above him in that project? And by the way, no such kind of work was done that would require them to spend Rs 1 crore more than they were given. My bank accounts are open to reveal that there has been no hotch-potch from my side."

For the unversed, the Luv Ranjan directorial will released on Republic Day, January 26, 2023. Earlier this year, the makers had announced that the Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will be released in Holi 2022. But unavoidable circumstances pushed the release date a little further.The duo had started shooting earlier this year but COVID-19 caused prolonged delays. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled next also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.