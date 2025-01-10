Ranbir Kapoor attends cousin Zahan's 'Black Warrant' screening in style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : The screening of Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming release, 'Black Warrant', took place in Mumbai on Thursday evening and was attended by several celebs from B-town. The prison drama, starring Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor, will premiere on Netflix today.

Among the attendees was actor Ranbir Kapoor, Zahan's cousin, who arrived to support his family member. Ranbir posed for photos alongside Zahan and director Vikramaditya Motwane. The 'Brahmastra' actor looked dapper in a casual yet stylish denim-on-denim outfit. He wore a classic white T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and matching jeans, completing his look with white sneakers.

The event was a star-studded affair with notable celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and others in attendance.

Talking about Black Warrant, the makers released the teaser in December last year.

The teaser shows Zahan trying to survive as he learns to navigate the harsh realities of prison life, while his colleagues ask him to toughen up. The teaser also shows Rahul Bhatt, who appears to be playing the role of an authoritative cop. The series marks Zahan's debut in the world of web series.

The film is directed by Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, along with co-directors Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta, also play key roles.

Presented by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Andolan Production and Confluence Media, the series is inspired by true events and is based on the book 'Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer' by Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar Jail superintendent, and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury.

The series will premiere on Netflix on January 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor