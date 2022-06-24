Ranbir Kapoor escapes unhurt in car accident

During the trailer launch of Shamshera today, actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that while reaching the venue of the trailer launch, his car had a mini accident as someone accidentally rammed his car.Talking about it, Ranbir said, “I am usually on time, but my driver took me to Infinity Mall instead of Inorbit. And then, when we came, someone banged my car, so the glass broke. As a paparazzo account shared a video of Ranbir talking about the incident, fans of the actor were concerned about the actor's well being. A fan wrote, “Thank God he is fine.” Another said, “Glad you are safe.”

The incident happened while the actor was on his way for the trailer launch of his film Shamshera.Directed by Karan Malhotra, the Yash Raj Films’ movie is set in the 1800s and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Shamshera, which was announced in May 2018, is set to hit the theatres in IMAX on July 22. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.The almost three-minute-long trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor as the titular hero, a Robin Hood-like figure from a tribe who steals from the wealthy. Sanjay essays the part of Daroga Shudh Singh, a ruthless cop tasked by the British to rein in Shamshera’s tribe. Vaani plays Sona, a dancer and love interest of Ranbir’s character. It is also revealed in the trailer that Ranbir plays the double role of a father as well as a son.Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju.