Ranbir Kapoor looks fierce as Shiva in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra' motion poster

The first motion poster of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji's upcoming dream project 'Brahmastra', starring Ranbir Kapoor in lead, has been released on Wednesday at a fan event.

The movie which also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles, along with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, had been confirmed to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared the film's motion poster, along with the caption, "His power lights from within. Here comes our Shiva! Brahmastra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022 #Brahmastra @brahmastrafilm."

The motion poster commences with a voiceover by Ranbir saying that there is something happening in the world that is unknown to humankind. Alia's voice then questions him about this and asks how he is the only person who is seeing this. Viewers are then shown glimpses of his mystical powers and how Shiva, Ranbir's character, is born for the greater good.

The video concludes by showing Ranbir standing with fire all around him as he holds a VFX enhanced Trishul, complementing the majestic Shiva image in his background.

Variety had previously revealed that the film's story which is based on Indian mythology has been constructed as a trilogy with the first part following the protagonist Shiva (Ranbir), who is in love with Isha (Alia).

Their lives get forever changed when Shiva come to know that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmastra and a great power within him that he doesn't understand just yet, the power of fire. The film recounts Shiva's adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and discovers his destiny as the divine hero of the universe.

There have been only a few films made in India with regards to the superhero genre, including the 'Krrish' franchise starring Hrithik Roshan and 'Ra.One' with Shah Rukh Khan. Both of these have largely been based on sci-fi or futuristic elements and not Indian mythology.

Ayan's magnum opus, the 'Brahmastra' trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The second and third parts of 'Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026, according to Variety.

