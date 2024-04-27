Ranbir Kapoor looks 'sona munda' in black kurta, greets paps with beaming smile at airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been trending online since Saturday morning. Hours after his look from the sets of 'Ramayana' leaked, he made a captivating appearance at the Kalina airport in Mumbai.

Decked up in black kurta and pyjama, Ranbir looked dapper as he greeted the paps with a huge smile. He was in a hurry but he managed to pose for the shutterbugs who were stationed outside the airport. He even waved at the paps.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Sai Pallavi have started shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', which also stars Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.

Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by Ranbir's fans,hinting that actor is taking archery lessons.

Ranbir was last seen on screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

In the coming months, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'. The film also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor