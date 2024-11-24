Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt not knowing Kishore Kumar: "It's just the circle of life"

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 24 : Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor emphasized the importance of staying connected to one's roots while announcing a nationwide film festival to honor his grandfather, the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The announcement was made during a session at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, ahead of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14.

Speaking at a packed auditorium in Goa's Kala Academy, Ranbir shared that the Raj Kapoor Film Festival will take place from December 13-15 across India, featuring restored versions of 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films.

The restoration work is a collaborative effort involving the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the National Film Archives of India (NFAI), the Film Heritage Foundation, and Raj Kapoor's nephew, Kunal Kapoor.

Ranbir reflected on the relevance of celebrating cinematic legends, saying, "It's important we remember our rootsnot just Raj Kapoor, but so many filmmakers and artistes who have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema."

He expressed gratitude to IFFI for organizing the event and encouraging younger generations to explore Raj Kapoor's timeless works.

To underline his point about staying connected to one's roots, Ranbir shared an anecdote about his wife and actor Alia Bhatt.

"When I first met Alia, she didn't know who is Kishore Kumar, it's just the circle of life. People are forgotten, and new artistes take over," he revealed.

Ranbir also touched upon his dream of creating a biopic on Raj Kapoor's life, calling it a challenging yet worthwhile endeavor.

"A biopic is not just about celebrating someone's success but honestly portraying their struggles, relationships, and low points. I've spoken to Sanjay Leela Bhansali about it, but it's a tough project. I'm not sure if my family would agree to show that side of his life," he explained.

On a professional note, Ranbir Kapoor expressed excitement about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their upcoming film 'Love & War'.

"Working with him after 17 years feels the same. His passion for cinema is unmatched," he shared.

He is also gearing up for a diverse slate of projects, including 'Animal Park' and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', where he will reportedly portray Lord Ram.

