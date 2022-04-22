Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna have finally begin work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next big film titled 'Animal'. This will be the first time when the two will be sharing the screen space. The makers of this highly anticipated film, titled Animal announced the formal launch of the movie on Friday, April 22 with the shoot beginning in the Himalayas in Manali.

Animal is a pan-India project and will primarily be released in Hindi as well as south Indian languages. The film underwent a massive change recently as Parineeti Chopra who was set to play the female lead turned down the project. She was later replaced by the Pushpa actress. In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Rashmika said, “I am so thrilled, that the announcement is finally out. I had been waiting to tell the world about it, because not only is the story is so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It’s like a dream come true. I’m looking forward to this summer, and honestly can’t wait for the film to go on floors soon.'' Rashmika has some big releases coming up like ‘Mission Manju‘ where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra, In ‘Goodbye’ she will see sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan