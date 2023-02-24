Ranbir Kapoor shuts down claims that Bollywood is going through a 'bad phase

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has begun promotions for his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. At an event, a journalist asked Ranbir about the bad phase of Bollywood at the box office. To this, Ranbir Kapoor interrupted and answered, “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune? (What are you saying? Have you not seen the box office collection of Pathaan?)”

The Rockstar actor then went onto ask the reporter which publication she belonged to. The answer was “BBC.” Ranbir went onto brutally roast her saying, “Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aaj kal…uska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think something is going on with your company these days. What about that, you tell me first)” Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.