Ranbir Kapoor steps out with new beard look, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Friday night stepped out in the city with his wife Alia Bhatt to celebrate mother-in-law Soni Razdan's birthday at a restaurant.

The couple was papped as they made their way to the venue. Both were looking stunning. However, it was Ranbir's new beard look that garnered more attention.

Ranbir looked stylish in a French beard look. Speaking of his outfit, he definitely marked a fashionable statement in a white T-shirt and matching denims. He also sported a beanie, exuding cool vibes.

On the other hand, his wife Alia donned a pantsuit.

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt was also present. In several visuals, Ranbir could be seen having a chit chat with Mahesh Bhatt before bidding him goodbye.

Earlier in the day, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt extended heartfelt birthday wishes for Soni Razdan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a couple of pictures with her mom and called her the "centre of our universe" in her special birthday wish.

Alia wrote in the caption, "the centre of our universe - happy birthday mothership"

Soni Razdan responded to her post in the comment section, saying, "Thank you, my sweetheart. It takes a centre to know a centre and you both are mine and always have been."After her post, Zoya Akhtar also dropped a heart emoji.Riddhima Kapoor mentioned, "Soni aunty..."

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Happy birthday".

Shaheen also took to her Instagram handle and wished her mother on her special day. She posted a string of pictures with her mother and captioned them with a sweet message for her."Happy Birthday to my mother from another mother, my bro, my vacation buddy, my favourite resident weirdo, and maker of the best scrambled eggs on earth...I love you @sonirazdan," she wrote.

Soni Razdan has starred in many movies, including Saaransh, Gumrah, and Mandi. In 2018, she shared screen space with her daughter Alia in Raazi. Soni was last seen in the film Pippa, where she starred alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor