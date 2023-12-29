Ranbir Kapoor's Private Chef Reveals Actor's Rigorous Diet for 'Animal' Transformation

Amidst the acclaim for his outstanding performance in the movie "Animal," Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is also gaining attention for his remarkable fitness journey. The key figure behind Kapoor's impressive transformation is his private chef, Ramaskanda Shastry, who recently shared insights into the meticulous preparations for the film on his Instagram handle 'chefshastry.'

Private chefs catering to celebrities face the unique challenge of crafting meals tailored to their nutritional needs. Chef Ramaskanda Shastry revealed the specific diet plan designed for Ranbir Kapoor during the preparation for "Animal." In an Instagram post, Shastry explained, "When the prep for Animal began, we knew we were preparing for something 'MASSive.' Since it was crucial for Ranbir's character to look a certain way, it was essential that he gained some weight and muscle. So, we put in all our effort into planning his diet."

Shastry highlighted Kapoor's unwavering commitment to his diet, emphasizing that the actor never compromised, even during challenging shooting conditions and travel. The "Animal Diet" involved consuming significant quantities of nutritious food to aid in building Kapoor's body. Shastry diligently monitored his dietary intake, adapting it to fluctuations throughout the movie.

Expressing gratitude, Shastry added, "It's our privilege and pleasure @theprivatechefsclub that we got to play a small part in his journey of becoming the Animal!" Last year, he had expressed excitement about cooking for both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor's dedication to both his craft and fitness regimen serves as inspiration to fans and fitness enthusiasts alike. As he continues to revel in the success of "Animal," his transformative journey reflects the discipline and commitment required in the pursuit of physical goals.