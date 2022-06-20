Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ to release on July 22

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from his upcoming action entertainer ‘Shamshera’ has been unveiled by Yash Raj Films. The development comes day after, the actor's first look was leaked online. The makers have also announced that the film will release on IMAX on July 22. Directed by Karan Malhotra, ‘Shamshera’ also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.Promising a visual extravaganza, director Karan Malhotra said in a statement, “Shamshera is a visual experience that has been designed to treat audiences with a spectacle like never before. We are thrilled to release the film in IMAX, which will deliver the film’s visual extravaganza to audiences across the globe in the most immersive way. Shamshera is an entirely new concept for today’s audience, and, we feel, it is a visual delight given the uniqueness of the subject. When we set out to make this film, we were clear that Shamshera would be best enjoyed on the big screen and in IMAX. So, it’s really heartening to announce this development to cine-goers across the world.”

Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/QUzDQVckPv — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 20, 2022

Interestingly, ‘Shamshera’ marks Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after a break of four years, his last film being ‘Sanju’ in 2018. Set in 1800s, ‘Shamshera’ narrates the story of a warrior tribe imprisoned in the fictitious city of Kaza. The tribe is tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. Ranbir essays the role of a brave heart, who makes his way from being a slave to a leader and emerges as a legend for his tribe. ‘Shamshera’ promises high-octane action and adrenaline-pumping stunts. Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this entertainer and their ferocious showdown will be something to watch out for. This action extravaganza is produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Meanwhile, apart from this, Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022. This also marks his first film together with wife and actress Alia Bhatt.

