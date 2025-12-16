Randeep Hooda Pays Tribute to Matchbox Co-Star, John Cena as WWE Legend Steps Away from the Ring

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is currently collaborating with global superstar John Cena on his upcoming international project Matchbox, shared a heartfelt note celebrating Cena’s extraordinary journey as he steps away from WWE. Reflecting on his experience of working closely with the icon, Randeep spoke about discovering the man beyond the larger-than-life persona. He highlighted Cena’s discipline, grounded nature and generosity, noting that from the WWE ring to the world of cinema, Cena’s journey has been driven by relentless hard work, humility and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Randeep wrote on his social media, "Working with John Cena showed me the man behind the icon, disciplined, grounded, and generous at heart. From the WWE ring to the big screen, he’s inspired millions through sheer hard work and humility. From 8 to 80, across all genders and walks of life, his fanbase speaks volumes about the kind of impact he’s had. As he steps away from WWE, this is not an end but a celebration of an incredible legacy. Salute to a true legend. 👊"

Randeep also pointed to the unparalleled connection Cena shares with his audience, emphasising that his fanbase spans generations, genders and cultures, from children to the elderly, across every walk of life. According to the actor, this universal admiration is a testament to the depth of Cena’s influence, both as a performer and as a human being.