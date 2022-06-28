Randeep Hooda performs last rites of Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur

Randeep Hooda, who essayed the role of Sarabjit Singh on the big screen, kept to his role off the screen too. The actor had performed the last rites of Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur, a promise he had made during the shoot of ‘Sarabjit’. Dalbir Kaur suffered a heart attack and passed away on Sunday at her native village Bhikhiwind in Punjab. Randeep rushed from Mumbai for her last rites and gave shoulder to Dalbir’s bier. Dalbir had reportedly requested Randeep Hooda to give her a 'kandha' during her final rites and the actor stuck to his promise.

Post her demise, Randeep Hooda had penned an emotional note on Instagram, “घर ज़रूर आना”was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, it’s people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time. Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn’t care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. “खुश रहो, जुग जुग जीयो” she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn’t enough time Dalbir ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings. Om Shanti.”Helmed by Omung Kumar, Sarbjit also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the role of Dalbir Kaur.

