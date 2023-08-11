Rani Mukerji Wins Best Actress Award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway at the Prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Superstar Rani Mukerji has kickstarted the award season by winning the Best Actress award for her towering performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and she is expected to sweep all awards this year as her film was the first content film to become a hit post pandemic!

The award ceremony held in Melbourne recognised Rani's outstanding performance in the film. An actor par excellence, she is known for her ability to breathe life into diverse characters and leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Upon receiving the award, Rani said, “I feel incredibly proud and grateful that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been embraced and loved by audiences worldwide. It's a universal story that showcases the power of a mother's Shakti. Winning the Best Actress Award is a true honour, and I sincerely thank everyone for their applause and appreciation of my performance.”

She added, “As I have always mentioned, receiving an award is like receiving love and adulation from the people who watch my movies. This Best Actress Award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway holds a special place in my heart, as I receive it here in Melbourne at IFFM and it is my first award for the film. The topic we believed in from the beginning has proved its global impact, emphasising once again that the language of good cinema transcends all boundaries.”

She further added, ”The film shed light on the challenges faced by young immigrant families in a foreign land, an issue that has been present for years but gained significant attention with the release of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. I hope this award encourages more people to watch the film, thereby creating greater awareness about the topic. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the IFFM jury for honouring me with this award. Winning it in Melbourne tonight makes it even more special.”

Rani won the award for her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, where she played a feisty woman who took on a country to win back her children. The film was a resounding hit at the box office, and it brought back belief that content cinema could pull people to theatres in this post-pandemic world. Rani continues to shine on the big screen around the world; this prestigious accolade further solidifies her position as one of the most influential and admired actors of all time.