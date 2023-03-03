Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' first song 'Shubho Shubho' out now

Makers of the upcoming social drama film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' unveiled the film's first song 'Shubho Shubho' on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Emmy Entertainment shared a glimpse of the song which they captioned, "Celebrating the eternal love of a mother, #ShubhoShubho is out now! #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway releasing on 17th March 2023 in cinemas."

Sung by Altamash Faridi, the melodious track is penned by Kausar Munir and composed by Amit Trivedi.

Soon after the makers unveiled the track, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"was waiting eagerly, absolutely beautiful song," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Eagerly waiting."

Recently the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The trailer starts by showing how happily Mrs Chatterjee (Rani) is enjoying her life with her husband and two kids Shubh and Shuchi in Norway. However, one day, government officials come to her house and snatch away her kids from her. She later learns that the kids have been taken away from her by the government after they decide that the Chatterjee's have been unable to adequately care for the kids.

The latter half of the trailer shows Rani fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children.

Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The film will be out in theatres on March 17.

