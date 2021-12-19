Ranveer posts video of father-in-law Prakash Padukone reminiscing about 1983 WC win

Mumbai, Dec 19 Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh, who will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, shared a video of his father-in-law and former badminton champion Prakash Padukone talking about the 1983 World Cup.

Ranveer posted the video on Instagram, where Prakash was playing professional badminton in Denmark at the time as he tried to get the news of the final match on radio.

Reminiscing about the 'unbelievable' feeling, Prakash says in the clip: "25th June, 1983, was a landmark day in the history of Indian sports. India won the world cup for the first time, most unexpectedly! We were in Denmark at that time. I was playing professional badminton. I couldn't see the match live. Trying to get the news either from the radio or BBC."

The father of actress Deepika Padukone added: "When we heard that India had won the world cup, I think it was unbelievable. India had beaten the mighty West Indies in those days. That was a turning point for Indian cricket. From what was a sport, became a religion."

Ranveer captioned the clip: "The Living Legend of Badminton, a World Champion himself & my dear father-in-law Prakash Padukone, cherishes the memories of the 1983 World Cup triumph! '83' RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83"

'83' highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of the legendary Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer.

The film is all set to release theatrically worldwide on December 23.

