Ranveer Singh, Kirren Rijiju Share Maldives Picture to Support Lakshwadeep, Get Trolled

In the wake of growing tensions between India and the Maldives following a controversial tweet by a Maldives minister regarding the Lakshadweep Islands, Ranveer Singh joined the bandwagon of promoting Lakshwadeep as the go to spot for holidays over Maldives. However, he mistakenly shared a 2016 picture of the Maldives instead of Lakshadweep in his tweet. Ranveer wrote on X, “This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country. Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands Chalo bharat dekhe.” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also used pictures from the Maldives and Bora Bora islands to endorse the cause. Kiren is using these images in every tweet responding to the actors and their support. One of the X users shared images of Bora Bora and wrote, “This is the most embarrassing one.. coming from a Cabinet minister.”

You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives.



What is wrong with you, Ranveer? pic.twitter.com/lf0VAWE2GJ — Suraj Balakrishnan (@SurajBala) January 8, 2024

Cabinet ministers are not far behind 😭https://t.co/5t5caxiQwz — Rituraj (@CrimsonScalpel) January 8, 2024

After the users pointed out the gaffe, Ranveer promptly deleted the post and shared it again, this time sans any picture, to be on the safer side. Users didn't spare Ranveer after the correction either. One wrote, “Too late to delete , the internet always wins laughing with tears emojis.” Another commented, “Posted a Maldives pic and deleted looking eyes emoji.” For the past few days, several people including celebrities and cricketers have express their solidarity with the archipelago and encourage fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the islands. The tussle between India and the Maldives began after three Maldivian ministers made derogatory posts on PM Modi's recent trip to Lakshadweep where he pitched the island as a domestic tourist destination. The comments were met with a huge backlash with #BoycottMaldives trending on social media and several Indian claiming to cancel their holiday to the island nation. After the criticism, the government of Maldives suspended the three deputy ministers saying their personal views do not represent its position. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, John Abraham, and others have joined the 'visit Lakshadweep campaign' under the hashtag ExploreIndianIslands.