Ranveer Singh shares excitement of representing India globally

Superstar Ranveer Singh has become one of the biggest faces of Indian cinema through his stellar performances.

Ranveer recently represented India at the Dubai Expo, NBA in USA and Premier League in the UK.

Talking about representing India globally as an artist, Ranveer shared, "I always wanted to represent India globally in something. I became an actor and now, I can represent my country, its colour, vibrancy and universal themes that people can relate to through my work to millions of people across the world. I find that humbling."

He feels India is at the cusp of creating content that will cut across the language barrier.

He said, "We are on the cusp and we are going to get our deserved recognition on a global scale. Right now Indian entertainment is going to explode globally now. We want Indian stories to travel the world and for that, we will have to find stories that are universal and can resonate with people and transcend culture and boundaries. Ultimately, you tell human stories that everyone can relate to and our films are such an important way to connect with the Indian diaspora."

The superstar added, "Of course, the pandemic affected every industry and the entertainment industry was no exception but the way we bounced back - it shows our resilience. I am very, very proud of my entertainment fraternity. People from all across the world are so attracted to us because of our content. That is something to be proud of, be aware of, grow, evolve and take forward. The best part is we are just getting started."

Meanwhile, Ranveer has a stellar lineup of projects including 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' that releases on May 13, Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor