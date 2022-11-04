Ranveer Singh showers Deepika Padukone's poster with kisses, check out her reaction

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, on Thursday, reacted to her husband Ranveer Singh's recent video in which he was seen blowing kisses to his wife's poster.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the video and wrote, "Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe."

Actors Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for six long years and the couple never fail to shower love on each other.

Soon after the 'Race 2' actor shared the post, it got viral on social media and fans praised the adorable couple for their romantic chemistry.

Recently, Deepika quashed the rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage and confirmed that all is well with Ranveer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Deepika will be also seen in 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film 'Project-K' along with south actor Prabhas. She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apar from that, he also has director Karan Johar's next 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor