Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to release on OTT platforms in February - Reports

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83 has managed to impress the audience. The Kabir Khan directorial that was released on December 24 is performing fairly at the box office, despite restrictions due to increasing Covid-19 cases. Now the buzz is that the Kabir Khan directorial will be released on an OTT platform soon. The movie will drop on the OTT platform only post eight weeks of the theatrical release. The sports drama 83 was released on December 24, 2021.

A source close to the film said, “It’s a business decision and the film continues to attract cinema-goers to come and watch it for a theatrical experience that the film is made for in the regions where ever the film is still running and theatres are open. Hence the push from 4 to 8 weeks for OTT drop. ”Other than Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. The film hit the theatres on December 24 in 3D.