Ranveer Singh To Play A Cameo in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2?

Ranveer Singh is currently going through a dry patch at the box office. His last few releases failed to bring the audience to the theatres although his performances received critical acclaim. The actor desperately needs to make a comeback on the big screen. Now the buzz is that Ranveer Singh will reportedly feature in Allu Arjun's upcoming Telugu action flick Pushpa 2. As per the report, the actor will play the role of a police officer.

According to rumours, the Cirkus actor would portray a police officer who would be introduced to Pushpa Raj. Ranveer's career is sinking lately as his movies 83 and Cirkus failed to perform well at the box office. However, Ranveer's role as Kapil Dev in 83 was largely loved. On the other hand, his film Cirkus was an utter disaster. Up next, he will star in Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani.