Ranveer Singh waves off his acting fees for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra after 3 flops?

Fans have eagerly been waiting for Ranveer Singh to reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and now, it seems like their wait is finally over. According to reports, Ranveer will headline Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus ‘Baiju Bawra’ and the project is scheduled to go on floors next year. Now the latest buzz is that Ranveer is letting go his acting fees.

As the film comes with a huge budget, Ranveer has reportedly decided to let go of his acting fees and opt for the profit-sharing agreement instead. The star, who has worked with SLB in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, didn't want to add more financial burden and has opted to go the profit-sharing way and take a minimal 'token amount', thus enabling the director to use the funds entirely for the film. If Baiju Bawra is a box office success, Ranveer could walk away with a huge cheque that is on par with his market value, if not more.

Last week, reports stated that the movie is expected to go on floors in January 2024. The film will see Ranveer starring opposite Alia Bhatt as the female lead. The two will also be seen sharing screen space in Karan Johar 's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' which is slated to release on 28th July 2023.