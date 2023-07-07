Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' announcement delayed due to Salaar?

Ranveer Singh turned a year older yesterday and it was going to be more special for his fans as it was reported that he will announce being a part of Don 3 on this day. However, it didn’t happen. While his fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement, here’s why the makers changed plans. Recent reports said that on Ranveer’s birthday, an official announcement will take place. But it didn’t happen that way. Now, a report in Pinkvilla has explained why.

A source revealed that the original plan was to make the official announcement on Ranveer’s birthday. And to keep that day free, the actor had the trailer release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2 days before. However, the teaser launch of Prabhas starrer Salaar on July 6 made the makers change their mind. The source shared, “Salaar team announced their teaser launch on July 6 and Excel wasn’t sure if it’s a good idea to launch their asset on the same day as Salaar launch. The month of July is flooded with announcements, as Salaar is expected to be followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Everyone, especially Ranveer, was excited about the announcement, but eventually, they collectively put all the announcement plans on hold.” The report also stated that some industry insiders have already seen Ranveer’s look in Don 3, in what was supposed to be the announcement video. “The announcement video was locked and even showcased to various industry insiders, who loved the concept and look of Ranveer as the new Don. The sound design, look, and even the ambiance created was expected to become the talk of the town,” the source informed.

Now, reportedly the new date of Don 3 announcement depends on the fate of Ranveer and Alia Bhatt starrer RARKPK. It will now happen in August if the film fares well. It would be to capitalize on the RARKPK success. And people are confident that it will prove to be a big hit for the actor.Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of RARKPK on July 28, 2023. The film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Post this, Ranveer will reportedly be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra too. After wrapping that film, he will supposedly start shooting for Don 3.