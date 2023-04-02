Rapper Badshah is all set to tie the knot second time?

Rapper Badshah is getting married again! According to rumors, the DJ Waley Babu rapper is set to marry his long-term actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi later this month at a gurdwara in North India in front of close friends and family. According to insiders, the rapper is planning to marry his long-term actor-girlfriend, Isha Rikhi.

The couple is preparing a “gurdwara wedding in north India” to take their romance to the next level, according to the insider. According to the source, “just a select few friends are claimed to be aware of the planned wedding.” Furthermore, a recording label employee who has previously worked with the rapper verified the rumour. Formerly, the Mercy rapper was married to Jasmine Masih, but the couple divorced in 2020 for unexplained reasons. Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, Badshah’s daughter with Jasmine, was born in 2017.