Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

New Delhi, April 1 Known for belting out chartbuster hits such as 'Mercy', 'DJ Waley Babu' and 'Genda Phool' among many others, rapper Badshah has a unique playlist that he listens to.

Going beyond hip-hop, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, has a playlist that includes unusual choices for a rapper such as Amit Trivedi.

What does his playlist look like? Badshah told : "'Players' by me and Karan Aujla, 'Escapism' by Raye, 'Ek Din Pyaar' by MC Stan, 'Ghodey Pe Sawar' by Amit Trivedi and 'Maan Meri Jaan' by King."

