Rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar of Gully Boy fame passes away at 24

Rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar, who performed in 'Gully Boy' passed away at 24.Tod Fod rapped in Gujarati, earning a huge following for his work with producer Bandish Projekt on songs like “Dakla.'' He was also one of the artists on the soundtrack of the film Gully Boy. He was a part of the group Swadesi.

The band has confirmed his death. No details on his cause of death are available yet. The last rites of MC Tod Phod were to be held on Monday. His group Swadesi revealed this in an Instagram post. They paid a tribute to their team member by posting the video of his last performance at Swadesi Mela.