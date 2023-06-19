Rashmika Mandanna cheated of Rs.80 lakh by her long time manager

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been reportedly cheated of ₹80 lakh by her long-time manager, who has since been fired. According to a Pinkvilla report, she’s yet to officially react or comment on the incident.“There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

Referred to as the national crush by her fans, Rashmika has been living out of a suitcase as she is currently working on two of the biggest films- Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. Both these films are being made on a super high budget and are helmed by renowned filmmakers Sukumar Bandreddi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rashmika Mandanna hits the headlines quite frequently with her airport looks, personal outings, holidays, and traveling between shoots. On the work front, she was last seen in Mission Majnu a spy thriller opposite Siddharth Malhotra.