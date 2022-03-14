Rashmika Mandanna sends her love, power to fans going through tough times
By IANS | Published: March 14, 2022 02:51 PM2022-03-14T14:51:16+5:302022-03-14T15:06:12+5:30
Chennai, March 14 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has made a name for herself in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has sought to send out some positivity to those who going through a tough time.
The actress, whose recent Telugu film 'Pushpa' has gone on to emerge a superhit, took to Instagram to send out some positive vibes.
She said, "The world's a much better place with you in it!
"So, if any of you are finding today difficult painful or unbearable, I know how you feel. And so, know that here's me sending you my love and power to get through today.
"One step at a time right. You'll be fine and keep telling yourself that. This too shall pass. I love you!."
