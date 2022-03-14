Rashmika Mandanna sends her love, power to fans going through tough times

By IANS | Published: March 14, 2022 02:51 PM2022-03-14T14:51:16+5:302022-03-14T15:06:12+5:30

Chennai, March 14 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has made a name for herself in both the Tamil and ...

Rashmika Mandanna sends her love, power to fans going through tough times | Rashmika Mandanna sends her love, power to fans going through tough times

Rashmika Mandanna sends her love, power to fans going through tough times

Next

Chennai, March 14 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has made a name for herself in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has sought to send out some positivity to those who going through a tough time.

The actress, whose recent Telugu film 'Pushpa' has gone on to emerge a superhit, took to Instagram to send out some positive vibes.

She said, "The world's a much better place with you in it!

"So, if any of you are finding today difficult painful or unbearable, I know how you feel. And so, know that here's me sending you my love and power to get through today.

"One step at a time right. You'll be fine and keep telling yourself that. This too shall pass. I love you!."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :InstagramRashmika MandannaTwitter and instagramInstagram and twitterFacebook-owned instagramInstagram for androidInstaInstagram postSocial media interface