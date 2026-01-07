Rashmika Mandanna's Italy trip was all about love, laughter & a tummy filled with cheese

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Rashmika Mandanna rang in the New Year with her buddies in Italy.

During the fun getaway, the 'Animal' actress also got a chance to visit Amalfi, a mesmerizing place in the Campania area.

While they were there, Rashmika and the gang made the most of their time by laughing their hearts out and stuffing themselves with cheese and Tiramisu.

Sharing a few glimpses of her memorable visit on Instagram, the 'Pushpa' actress penned, "You know we went to this beautiful place called Amalfi and it was so so sooooo stunning.. tooo beautiful it was..The sunshine- the lemon trees..Went with the bestest gang ever! Those days were filled with making memories- filled with love and laughter- our tummies filled with cheese and tiramisus (sic)".

The close-up photographs of Rashmika had her posing in a loose gray hoodie, paired with black trousers, making some cute and goofy expressions.

Meanwhile, Rashmika's New Year wish for 2026 included a heartfelt message, urging her 'lovelies' to begin 2026 with love and gratitude.

She posted a photo of herself in a vehicle, smiling warmly at the camera. Rashmika also wore large black-framed glasses, along with a sweater.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happiesttttt new year my loveliesssss!! I know I am late but just wanted to say let's all start the new year with love and gratitudeeeee!! I love you all so so much.”

Work-wise, Rashmika has been roped in as the leading lady in the highly talked about sequel, "Cocktail 2", where she will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for the first time.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and penned by Luv Ranjan, the shoot for the drama is presently underway.

In addition to this, Rashmika will also be seen leading Rawindra Pulle's "Mysaa".

Billed as an emotional action thriller, Rashmika will essay a woman from the Gond community in her next.

