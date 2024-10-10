Ratan Tata remembered at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 day 2

New Delhi [India], October 10 : The nation is in mourning following the passing of revered industrialist Ratan Tata, who left this world on Wednesday night at the age of 86.

On Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), held at The Grand in Vasant Kunj, the fashion community paid homage to his remarkable legacy.

Before the fashion shows commenced, a heartfelt tribute was displayed on a large screen, remembering the contributions and impact of Ratan Tata.

This poignant moment set the tone for a day filled with creativity and reflection.

Earlier that day, the mortal remains of Tata began their final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, located on Dr E Moses Road.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the final rites on behalf of the Government of India, joined by prominent figures including Union Ministers Amit S

hah and Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

In recognition of his contributions, the Maharashtra government declared a day of mourning.

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was not only a leading figure in the business world but also a stalwart of philanthropy.

As the Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 until his retirement in 2012, he significantly shaped the Tata Group's trajectory.

He also served as the Chairman of the Ratan Tata Trust and the Dorabji Tata Trust, two of India's largest private-sector philanthropic organizations.

In 2008, he was honored with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award.

Lakme is connected to Ratan Tata through the Tata Group, which owned the brand for a period of time.

Lakme was established in 1952 and later acquired by Tata Group in the 1990s. Under Tata's leadership, the brand expanded significantly in the Indian cosmetics market.

Eventually, Lakme was sold to Hindustan Unilever in 1998, but its association with Tata and the legacy of the Tata Group in promoting Indian brands remains a notable part of its history.

Ratan Tata's influence on the business landscape during his tenure as chairman of Tata Sons also contributed to the growth of many brands, including Lakme.

Meanwhile, Lakme Fashion Week, which kicked off on October 9 and will run until October 13, opened its latest edition in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The inaugural show was presented by Pero, a brand founded by Aneeth Arora, which showcased a whimsical collection inspired by the iconic character Hello Kitty.

Arora expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am so happy and honoured to celebrate pero's 15th anniversary by opening Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India. This collection, in particular, is very close to my heart as it is a celebration of our collective childhood nostalgia reinterpreted in our own quirky style. Think cottage core but with a twist."

The runway came alive with models donning flowing silhouettes and relaxed fits, elevating the atmosphere with dance performances that engaged the audience beyond traditional catwalk displays.

As the fashion gala unfolds, it is set to conclude with a show by renowned designer Rohit Bal on October 13. This year's edition is presented by the House of Lakme, in association with FDCI and Reliance Brands, marking a significant moment in the Indian fashion calendar.

