Raveena Tandon rings in Karwa Chauth with love and rituals, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Actor Raveena Tandon on Sunday celebrated Karwa Chauth with full fervour and enthusiasm.

From decorating her hands with mehendi to donning ethnic attire, the 'Mohra' star wholeheartedly embraced Karwa Chauth rituals. She even went to Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence to take part in the annual Karwa Chauth puja, where other B-town ladies such as Mira Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Shilpa Shetty and Mini Mathur also marked their presence.

A while ago, Raveena took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos from her Karwa Chauth celebrations.

In the first snap, Raveena can be seen flaunting her "puja ki thali".

One of the clips showed Raveena flaunting her mehendi-covered hands. If you zoom in, you can see the names of Raveena's husband and children written on her hands using henna.

She also shared a picture with her girl gang from the Karwa Chauth festivities organized at Sunita Kapoor's residence.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband.

The married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the moon plays vital role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'chandrama'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor