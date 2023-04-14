Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt express gratitude as 'KGF: Chapter 2' turns 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : As Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' completed one year today since its release, the actors shared a special message to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a clip from the movie featuring her power-packed performances.

She penned a long note, "#kgf2 celebrates a year! I am stunned by the love and gratitude we have gotten from each and every one of you as the movie marks its one-year anniversary. KGF Chapter 2's achievement has been largely attributed to your support, and I can't express how grateful I am for it. I'm pleased to have contributed to the film's success, which is a result of the hard work and devotion of #prashantneel @vkiragandur #KarthikGowda, #VijayKiragandur sir, and the whole Hombale crew.#1YearOfKGFChapter2."

Raveena also shared her experience of portraying such a role and working with Sanjay Dutt and Yash in the movie.

She added, "After my debut on OTT with 'Aranyak', which got lots of love and critical acclaim for #kasturidogra ,working for KGF Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different and it has shades of grey. It feels amazing to work with Sanju. We share a superb equation. @thenameisyash is really sweet and a gem of a person. He is super talented and a meticulous actor. I had a blast working with him. It feels really good when your hard work is appreciated and recognised, this motivates you to do more and better work."

Further extending the celebrations, Sanjay Dutt also shared a video and wrote a long message.

The note read, "Working on #KGFChapter2 has been an incredible experience for me. As some of you may know, I have had my share of personal challenges, and at times it seemed like the road ahead was too difficult to navigate. However, being on the set of KGF Chapter 2 and seeing the passion and dedication of everyone involved in the project inspired me to overcome my challenges and emerge stronger and better. From the moment I stepped on the set, I was welcomed with open arms by the talented cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. @thenameisyash is now a brother to me, and our director #PrashanthNeel is an incredible talent who I'm sure will go on to do great things."

Overwhelmed by the love and appreciation for the performance, the actor continued, "As the film completes a year, I am overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that we have received from all of you. Your support has been the driving force behind the success of KGF Chapter 2, and I cannot thank you enough for it. The film's success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of #KarthikGowda, #VijayKiragandur sir and the entire Hombale team, and I am proud to have been a part of it. #1YearOfKGFChapter2."

Starring actor Yash in the lead role, this sequel to the 2018 Kannada language film 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' made waves across the entire country.

The Prashanth Neel-helmed period action film was acclaimed for its cinematography, background music, and its infamous 'Violence! Violence! Violence!' dialogue which was on everyone's lips for a long time. It was a major success across India, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year by the end of its run.

The first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.

The pan-India was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office post covid-19 pandemic.

The official announcement of the third instalment of the Pan-India film is still awaited.

