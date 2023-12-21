Raveena Tandon wishes "darling friend" Govinda on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday penned a special wish for her darling friend and actor Govinda on his birthday.

Raveena shared the video of their first song from the film 'Dulhe Raja', which was released in 1998 and reminisced about their first collaboration in the film industry.

Raveena and Govinda share a special bond and their camaraderie has stood the test of time.

Along with a video, she penned a sweet note, "My dearest Darling friend Chichi, @govinda_herono1 This was our first song together after many misses of getting a chance to work with each other, we finally started Dulhe Raja, with the blessings of Kali Mata , and Harmesh ji at the helm. After the very first shot of this song together , I knew this is the beginning of a very long association. Here's to our films and friendship together for so many years! Happy Happy Birthday my friend @govinda_herono1 ! Chiranjeevibhava Jai Bholenath! Samarthobhava, Aayushmaanbhava."

As soon as Raveena posted birthday wish, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

Birthday boy Govinda wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes my dearest Rav[?] @officialraveenatandon Believe me I knew it too I told Harmesh ji apki picture se zyada aapke gaane chalenge aur gaane se bhi zyada apke Hero Heroine Zintak hai! Lots of love[?] Jai Bholenath Har Har Mahadev."

One of the users wrote, "Govinda ji and u together always super hit and beautiful and rocking pair on screen and so fun together always and waiting for one more movie [?][?]"

Raveena and Govinda went on to feature in several films together, including Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Anari No. 1 among others.

Govinda and Raveena Tandon were one of the best comedy pairs of Bollywood in the 1990s. Their on-screen chemistry was fantastic.

Govinda is among the best comic actors the Indian cinema has ever seen.

During the 90s and 2000s, he was at the top of his career and delivered some evergreen superhit comedy films for which he got a lot of appreciation.

Talking about Raveena's work front, she will be seen in an interesting avatar in a web series titled 'Karmma Calling'.

As per a statement, 'Karmma Calling' is the Indian adaptation of ABC series 'Revenge'. In the series, Raveena plays the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of society in Alibaug, a rich world of glitz, glamor, deceit and betrayal. Ruchi Narain has directed it.

'Karmma Calling' will stream from January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. This project will mark Raveena's second series on OTT. She made her digital debut in 2021 with 'Aranyak'.

