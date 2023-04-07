Raveena Tandon daughter pens note after mom's Padma Shri win

Actor Raveena Tandon was recently conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu, the fourth highest civilian award. Now her daughter Rasha Thadani has penned a note for mom to express how proud she is as her daughter and how she inspires her to move ahead in life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rasha dropped a beautiful picture with Raveena and wrote, The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving.

She continued, I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.

Expressing her gratitude for bagging the award, Raveena had said, Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but beyond.