Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

Mumbai, March 29 Star Ravi Teja's upcoming film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which also features actor Anupam Kher, will be releasing on October 20.

Anupam took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film unveiling the release date.

For the caption, Anupam wrote: "My Telugu film‘s #TigerNageswaraRao dearest @RaviTeja_offl is ready to Hunt the Box Office ?? HUNTING WORLDWIDE from OCTOBER 20th 2023! Jai Ho! ???? @DirVamsee @AbhishekOfficl #RenuDesai @NupurSanon @gaya3bh @Jisshusengupta @gvprakash @madhie1 @artkolla @SrikanthVissa @MayankOfficl @AAArtsOfficial."

Ravi Teja's maiden pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is under the direction of Vamsee.

