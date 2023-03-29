Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20
By IANS | Published: March 29, 2023 02:24 PM 2023-03-29T14:24:03+5:30 2023-03-29T14:35:25+5:30
Mumbai, March 29 Star Ravi Teja's upcoming film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which also features actor Anupam Kher, will be releasing on October 20.
Anupam took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film unveiling the release date.
For the caption, Anupam wrote: "My Telugu film‘s #TigerNageswaraRao dearest @RaviTeja_offl is ready to Hunt the Box Office ?? HUNTING WORLDWIDE from OCTOBER 20th 2023! Jai Ho! ???? @DirVamsee @AbhishekOfficl #RenuDesai @NupurSanon @gaya3bh @Jisshusengupta @gvprakash @madhie1 @artkolla @SrikanthVissa @MayankOfficl @AAArtsOfficial."
Ravi Teja's maiden pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is under the direction of Vamsee.
