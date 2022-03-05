Raymond Lee set to headline 'Quantum Leap' sequel series pilot

Actor Raymond Lee is all set to headline the 'Quantum Leap' pilot at NBC.

As per Variety, Lee will star as Dr Ben Seong, described as both a scientist and man of faith. He is a world-renowned physicist working on a time travel project known as Quantum Leap.

According to the logline obtained by the outlet, the sequel series to the original 'Quantum Leap', takes place 30 years after Dr Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing the pilot and will also executive produce under their I Have an Idea! Entertainment banner.

'Quantum Leap' creator Donald P Bellisario will serve as an executive producer via Belisarius Productions. Deborah Pratt will also executively produce the project, as will Martin Gero for Quinn's House Productions. Universal Television will produce.

The original sci-fi 'Quantum Leap' series, which won several accolades including Primetime Emmy Award aired for five seasons on NBC from 1989-1993.

Scott Bakula starred as Dr Sam Beckett, who found himself leaping from life to life, striving to put right what once went wrong.

( With inputs from ANI )

