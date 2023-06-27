RD Burman's 84th birth anniversary: Remembering Pancham Da's hit collaborations with Gulzar, Asha Bhosle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Old is Gold. It's 2023 and Hindi songs from the golden musical era are still being played over and over by music lovers across the country. Music composer RD Burman truly deserves massive credit for giving the Indian music industry several gems in the shape of evergreen songs.

As it's his 84th birth anniversary today, let's revisit the top collaborations which influenced RD Burman's, aka Pancham Da, career.

1. RD Burman - Gulzar

RD Burman and Gulzar weaved magic together. The collaboration between the ace composer and maverick lyricist began with a song from 'Parichay'. Remember 'Musafir Hoon Yaaron' song? The duo created it. If reports are to be believed, RD Burman landed up at Gulzar's home at one o'clock in the night to make him hear the tune made for this song. Both of them sat listening to the tunes in the car the whole night, developing a life-long friendship. RD Burman and Gulzar also worked on iconic songs such as 'Tere bina zindagi se koi' ('Aandhi' 1975), 'O manjhi re' ('Khushboo' 1975), and 'Tujhse naraz nahi zindagi' ('Masoom' 1983) among others.

2. RD Burman - Lata Mangeshkar

(Image credit: Film History Pics)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar lent her melodious voice to several compositions of Pancham Da. 'Kitna Pyaara Vaada Hai' (Caravan), 'O Re Ghungroo Ka Bole' (Hare Rama Hare Krishna), 'Baahon Mein Chale Aao' (Anamika), 'Kitni Khooobsurat Yeh' (Bemisal) and 'Kuchh Na Kaho' ('1942 A Love Story') are some of their masterpieces that they created together.

3. RD Burman - Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar's collaboration with RD Burman was a hit. Actor Rajesh Khanna also needs a special mention here as he gave a face to the duo's iconic collaboration. The trio's union touched hearts with songs like 'Mere Saamne Waali Khidki Mein' (Padosan), 'Kitni Khoobsoorat Yeh' from 'Bemisaal' as well as 'Yeh Dosti', 'Koi Haseena' from Ramesh Sippy's 'Sholay' (1975).

4. RD Burman - Asha Bhosle

RD Burman's collaboration with Asha Bhosle needs no introduction. Pancham Da's musical collaborations with his wife, Asha Bhosle cemented Burman's place as revolutionary music composer of Indian cinema. 'Lakdi Ki Kathi' from 'Masoom', 'Dum Maro Dum' from the film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from 'Sholay', 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko' from 'Apna Desh', 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' and 'Yamma Yamma' from 'Shaan' are some of their memorable tracks.

Born to the rising star in the musical firmament, SD Burman in the year 1939, Pancham Da undoubtedly revolutionised Hindi film music since he debuted as a composer with comedian Mehmood's 1961 movie Chhote Nawab.

He passed away on January 4, 1994, at the age of 54.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor