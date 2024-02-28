Rebecca Ferguson fled set sobbing after 'idiot' actor screamed at her

Los Angeles, Feb 28 Actress Rebecca Ferguson, who is known for her work in ‘Mission Impossible’ films and ‘Dune’, shared that she fled a set in tears after her co-actor "screamed at" her.

The 40-year-old actress, who started her career as a teen in a Swedish soap opera, opened up about her trauma over the event on a new podcast, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Rebecca said the incident happened because of an “absolute idiot” actor and she’ll never act alongside again.

She said during an appearance on the ‘Reign with Josh Smith’ show, “I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out.”

Rebecca further mentioned, “I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, Rebecca added the unnamed co-star -- who she confirmed was not Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman, would also ask her questions such as: “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?” in front of the cast and crew.

Rebecca added: “I stood there just breaking”.

She also opened up about how no senior bosses on the film came to her aid and she ended up standing up for herself a day after the actor’s tirade.

The actress told them, “You get off my set”.

She added: “I remember being so scared. I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can f*** off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again’.”

Rebecca added things calmed down after her confrontations, saying: “It was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that.

