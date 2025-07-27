Rebecca Romijn says "wasn't sure" if she completed shoot for 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Washington DC [US], July 27 : Actress and former model Rebecca Romijn shared an update about her return as 'Mystique' in the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rebecca Romijn shared that she wasn't sure if she had finished filming for the forthcoming Marvel film because the script wasn't fully complete.

"I'm not quite sure," she said when asked if she was done shooting her scenes. "The script hasn't they haven't finished writing it. It's been very, very fun, and we don't know yet. They keep everything very close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked if she had read the script, she didn't open up much about it, saying, "I cannot confirm nor deny that I have read the entire script." She also admitted she "can't say" who she's filmed scenes alongside, but it was a "surreal" experience shooting with some of her original X-Men co-stars with a new, blended cast, as per the outlet.

"It was very surreal to be with my old cast as well as a new cast. I had crazy dreams while I was there for a large chunk of the shooting. Like, really kind of regressive dreams," she shared. "It was very strange, my brain was really trying to organise. Like, wow, this is a character I played 25 years ago, 20 years ago. Yeah, it was very surreal," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress also shared what it was like revisiting the role of Mystique, nearly 20 years after she last portrayed the character in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand.

"Oh, I know her very well. I went back in with full ownership of her. It was very nice to go back and play that character, 'cause I had imposter syndrome in the very beginning," she said. "I thought, maybe at the very beginning, I was just cast because I happened to be the model who was available to play Mystique at that moment. I mean, I auditioned and I got the role, because when you're very young, you're like, Do I deserve to be here? And I did not have that going back this time. It was a very different experience."

Marvel revealed the Avengers: Doomsday cast in late March, which notably includes a string of actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men universe. Joining Romijn from the inaugural 2000 film are Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto and James Marsden as Cyclops. The Traitors host Alan Cumming also returns as Nightcrawler, whom he played in X2: X-Men United, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast, from X-Men: The Last Stand, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

