Red Giant Movies to distribute 'Vikram' along with Kamal Haasan in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March 31 Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house Red Giant Movies is to distribute director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much-awaited action thriller 'Vikram', along with thespian Kamal Haasan in Tamil Nadu.

Making the announcement on social media, Red Giant Movies said, "Red Giant Movies is delighted to associate with #Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan for the Tamil Nadu Theatrical distribution of 'Vikram'."

The film, which features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, is slated to hit screens on June 3.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film, which has three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last 9 months, has triggered huge expectations.

Apart from the three powerhouse performers playing the lead, the film also features Narain, Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram and Gayathrie in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor