Red Velvet JOY unveils photos for Calvin Klein Performance

K-pop group Red Velvet's JOY released new valentine photos.

A global lifestyle fashion brand 'Calvin Klein Performance' released JOY's Valentine Holiday special photos on the 25th.

Under the theme of modern and sweet, JOY showed off her various outfits from Calvin Klein's performance line. She wore sweatshirts and dark-blue bootcut jean, completing a simple but stylish point outfit.

The photos were taken with a monotone color concept, and in the photos, JOY shows her natural, comfortable, and stylish outfits.

JOY is starring in JTBC's TV series 'The One and Only,' which has been airing since December last year. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

