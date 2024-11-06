Release date for Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana Part One and Two’ announced

Mumbai, Nov 6 Ranbir Kapoor has set Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 as the release dates for his upcoming film 'Ramayana Part 1 and Ramayana Part 2'.

The film’s first poster, revealing RK in the role of Lord Ram, has also been unveiled.

This two-part epic is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with the release dates confirmed by Namit Malhotra from Prime Focus Studios.

In a statement, Namit shared, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our “RAMAYANA”– for people across the world. Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.”

Namit Malhotra also revealed the first poster of the film on his Instagram handle. The poster features a magical arrow glowing with a golden aura. The poster reads, "Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana" along with the release date.

Ramayana' will be a two-part film and will be released over the course of 2026 and 2027. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the upcoming film will star Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. RK will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the same. Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman, and Sheeba Chaddha will appear as Manthara. Earlier this year, a leaked photo from the set showing Ranbir and Sai in full costume went viral on social media.

Namit Malhotra has been a key player in some of Hollywood's major productions, such as "Dune" and "Inception", along with recent releases like "The Garfield Movie". He also recently announced the upcoming "Angry Birds 3."

