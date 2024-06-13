Release date of NTR Jr's 'Devara Part 1' changed, check out new date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : NTR Jr's 'Devara Part 1' actioner will be out sooner than expected.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on October 10, will now hit the theatres on September 27.

It also stars Janhvi Kapoor. It is also her first-ever collaboration with Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan will also play a key role in Devara.

Sharing the update about the release date, Janhvi took to Instagram and wrote, "He is coming. Man of Masses @JrNTR's #Devara in cinemas from September 27th! #DevaraOnSep27th."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The film is directed by Koratala Siva.

Janhvi expressed her immense gratitude and excitement about being a part of 'Devara: Part 1'.

"My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity," she said.

The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.

The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

His words have only heightened the anticipation for the film, which promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by R Rathnavelu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor