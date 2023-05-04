Release of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan delayed?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan turned out to be his highest-grossing film and his fans are now waiting for his next film ‘Jawan’ to get released soon. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan was set to release on June 2 but now reports are surfacing that the movie will hit the theaters on June 29.

According to a report published in Film Information, Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon which was scheduled to release on June 16 is now expected to release on June 2 with Jawan getting postponed. Meanwhile, cinephiles can watch Jawan on the silver screens on June 29, on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan boasts a cast of Nayanthara as the female lead, alongside Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Yogi Babu have also been roped in to play important roles. Jawan also marks filmmaker Atlee’s debut in Bollywood.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles recently landed in a controversy after social media users pointed out flaws in the film’s VFX and graphics. Following the negative response, Adipurush’s editing team, made the necessary changes, improving the colour grading and releasing a new teaser. The epic mythological drama also stars Saif Ali Khan in a villainous role.