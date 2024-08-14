Reliance Foundation to award scholarships worth up to Rs 6 lakh to 5,100 students for 2024-25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Reliance Foundation has announced a major initiative to provide scholarships to 5,100 students across India for the academic year 2024-25. This scholarship programme, one of the largest in the country, aims to support both undergraduate and postgraduate students in their educational pursuits.

As part of this initiative, 5,000 undergraduate students will each receive scholarships worth Rs2 lakh, while 100 postgraduate students will be awarded Rs6 lakh each. The scholarships are open to students from all fields of study at the undergraduate level, with awards determined based on a combination of academic merit and family income.

For those pursuing postgraduate degrees, the scholarships will focus on fields such as Engineering, Technology, Energy, and Life Sciences. These scholarships will be awarded purely on the basis of merit.

In addition to financial support, the Reliance Foundation will also provide expert guidance to help students understand their potential and set future goals, ensuring that they receive holistic support throughout their educational journey.

To date, the Reliance Foundation has awarded more than 23,000 scholarships. Students interested in applying can find more information and submit their applications via the official website, www.scholarships.reliancefoundation.org. The deadline for applications is October 6, 2024.

