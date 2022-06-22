Reliance Games, Little Singham join UNEP to take on scourge of plastic pollution

Mumbai June 22 Reliance Games have come up with a unique initiative to raise awareness regarding the hazards of plastics among children and youth.

In support of the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) Tide Turners Plastic Challenge, a global initiative engaging young people to address the challenge of plastic pollution, Reliance Games, in a first for the studio, will highlight the issue in video games.

Little Singham 2022, a runner game with over 50 million downloads, integrates new features where players collect plastic bottles and win rewards. The Discovery Kids' show, 'Little Singham', has emerged as one of the top Indian IPs in the

animation genre on television since 2018.

Within a short time, the character extended its circle of fun and frolic to the gaming world and replicated its success by topping the charts on Play Store as well. The 'Little Singham' game also integrates the World Environment Day's 'Only One Earth' logo into the gameplay.

The collaboration between Reliance Games and UNEP is part of Playing for the Planet, launched in September 2019 at the UN

Climate Summit, to support the gaming industry to raise awareness about environmental issues. Reliance Games/Zapak is one of the founding members, along with Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft and Supercell.

"Games have the ability to engage, inspire and captivate the imaginations of kids with these initiatives," Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Entertainment - Digital. "The mobile games industry has to take the lead in emerging markets to raise awareness among the next billion gamers coming online to lead the way for climate change."

