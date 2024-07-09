Remembering Sanjeev Kumar: Celebrating 5 timeless roles on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 9 : On the occasion of Sajeev Kumar's birth anniversary, we celebrate the life and career of one of Indian cinema's most versatile and beloved actors.

Known for his remarkable ability to portray a wide range of characters with depth and authenticity, Sajeev Kumar left an indelible mark on the film industry.

From intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, his performances have captivated audiences for decades.

Let us revisit these cinematic gems and celebrate the legacy of a true acting genius who continues to inspire and entertain cinephiles even today.

1. Sholay (1975) - Thakur Baldev Singh

Sanjeev Kumar's portrayal of Thakur Baldev Singh in the epic blockbuster 'Sholay' is perhaps one of his most iconic roles. Despite being handless, his character displayed immense courage and determination in seeking justice, making him a pivotal part of the film's narrative.

2. Angoor (1982) - Ashok R. Tilak/Bhura

In this comedy classic directed by Gulzar, Sanjeev Kumar showcased his exceptional comic timing by playing a double role. His portrayal of both Ashok R. Tilak and Bhura was lauded for its precision and humour, establishing him as a versatile actor.

3. Koshish (1972) - Hari Charan Mathur

'Koshish' remains one of the most poignant films in Sanjeev Kumar's career. Portraying the role of a deaf and mute man alongside Jaya Bachchan, he delivered a deeply moving performance that showcased his sensitivity and depth as an actor.

4. Aandhi (1975) - JK

In 'Aandhi,' Sanjeev Kumar starred opposite Suchitra Sen in a role that highlighted his subtlety and ability to convey complex emotions. His portrayal of JK, a conflicted politician, added layers to the film's narrative and earned him critical acclaim.

5. Khilona (1970) - Vijaykamal

'Khilona' marked a significant milestone in Sanjeev Kumar's career, where he played the role of a mentally unstable man with utmost sensitivity and nuance. His performance not only garnered accolades but also touched the hearts of audiences.

Sanjeev Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema continues to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers. His versatility, dedication, and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles remain unparalleled.

As we remember him on his birth anniversary, his legacy lives on through these timeless performances that have etched a permanent place in the hearts of movie enthusiasts worldwide.

