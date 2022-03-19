Remo D'Souza pays off the loan for a contestant on sets of 'DID L'il Master 5'

Mumbai, March 19 Bollywood's well-known choreographer Remo D'Souza, who is also seen as a judge on 'DID L'il Master Season 5', went out of the way to help a contestant on the sets.

He paid off the loan for 8-year-old Himanshu, who stunned everyone with his performance.

Not only his performance but the way his mother has worked hard for his upbringing made Remo more emotional and impressed him as well. Himanshu is a Delhi-based boy who lost his father at a very young age and he has been raised by his mom.

Being a single mother of 2, she started riding a rickshaw to feed them and to support their dreams. But for buying a rickshaw she took a heavy loan. She is often trolled and harassed by people on the road for being a female rickshaw driver.

Looking at her struggle, Remo decided to help them by paying off her loan.

Talking about the same, Remo mentioned: "I would love to help you with this EMI that you're paying for your rickshaw. Please let me know the amount that is pending, I will pay it off."

"I don't want you or Himanshu to stress about it anymore, now that rickshaw is yours. You focus on the kids now and live a happy life after this," he adds.

The dance reality show, judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza, airs on Zee TV.

